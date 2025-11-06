The Dodgers exercised Vesia's (personal) $3.55 milion club option for 2026 on Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

With a 3.02 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 59.2 regular-season innings, Vesia played a crucial part in stabilizing a Dodgers bullpen that often struggled in 2025. He also gave up two earned runs over 4.2 innings in the postseason, but personal matters prevented him from pitching during the World Series. The left-hander is expected to take on a high-leverage role again in 2026.