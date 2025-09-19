Vesia struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Vesia and Tanner Scott were the only relievers the Dodgers used Wednesday, but Vesia's workload was lighter in that appearance. That put him in position to get a save opportunity Thursday, and the southpaw delivered a sharp appearance to convert it. Since returning from an oblique injury, Vesia has allowed one run over 4.2 innings, adding two holds and a 7:1 K:BB in that span. He's at a 2.68 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB through 57 innings this season. Vesia has converted five saves while adding 23 holds and four blown saves as a fixture in the high-leverage mix throughout the year.