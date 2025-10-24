Vesia (personal) is not on the Dodgers' World Series roster.

Vesia is away from the club while tending to a personal family matter. He has not been placed on the family medical emergency list to this point, and if that remains the case he would be ineligible to return later in the series. If the Dodgers do move Vesia to the family medical emergency list, the reliever would be eligible for activation as soon as Game 3.