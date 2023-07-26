The Dodgers are in agreement on a trade to acquire Rosario from the Guardians in exchange for Noah Syndergaard, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Jeff Passan of ESPN was first to report that the two sides were talking and Rosenthal says a review of the medicals is all that stands in the way of the trade being finalized. Rosario is batting a disappointing .265/.306/.369 with just three homers and nine steals in his walk year. He will represent an upgrade over Miguel Rojas at shortstop against left-handed pitching, as he has an .822 OPS versus southpaws in 2023. It's possible Rojas still plays quite a bit against righties, though, particularly since he's the much stronger defender.