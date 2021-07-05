Jackson has a 3.91 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 62:14 K:BB across 46 innings spanning 11 appearances for Double-A Tulsa this season.
The good news is that Jackson has reined in the control issues that plagued him in 2019, when he walked 57 batters in 114.2 innings across two levels. The bad news is that being around the strike zone so much has resulted in Jackson serving up 11 long balls already this year -- with six of them coming in his last four outings. The 25-year-old righty also hasn't exceeded five innings in any start this season, so there's not much reason to think that he's close to contributing to the big-league rotation.