site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-andre-jackson-optioned-back-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Andre Jackson: Optioned back to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Dodgers optioned Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.
Jackson allowed three earned runs over 3.1 innings of mop-up relief in Thursday's blowout loss to the Cardinals. He carries a 7.98 ERA in 14.2 total innings this season at the MLB level.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read