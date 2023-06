The Dodgers optioned Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Jackson will head back to the minors since he likely wouldn't have been available out of the bullpen for the next few days after recording a three-inning save in Saturday's win over the Phillies. The Dodgers called up Adam Kolarek from Oklahoma City to provide the Dodgers with a fresh arm for Sunday's series finale.