Pages went 3-for-3 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Pages has gone 15-for-32 (.469) with a home run and five doubles over his last nine games. The outfielder was able to provide an insurance run with an RBI double in the sixth inning. For the season, he's up to a .281 average and .791 OPS, both of which are his highest marks since the end of July. He's added 25 homers, 27 doubles, 14 stolen bases, 82 RBI and 72 runs scored through 148 contests.