Casparius was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins with an apparent hamstring injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Casparius allowed four consecutive batters to reach base after entering the game in the sixth inning. He grabbed at his right hamstring before calling for a trainer and was removed from the game without recording an out. More information on his status should come once the Dodgers are able to take a closer look at him.