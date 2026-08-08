Dodgers' Blake Snell: Making return Tuesday

Snell (elbow) will return from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Royals in Los Angeles, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Snell will receive the green light to return to the Dodgers rotation after making four rehab starts in the minors, during which he posted a 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB across 11.2 innings. Although his final outing at Triple-A lasted just 3.2 frames, the 33-year-old southpaw managed to build up to 73 pitches, so the Dodgers may not place a significant restriction on his workload as he makes what will be just his second start in the majors this season.