Snell picked up the win after allowing one hit while striking out 10 over eight scoreless innings during Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Brewers on Monday.

Snell relied heavily on his offspeed stuff throughout Monday's dominant outing and pounded the strike zone, firing 69 of 103 pitches for strikes. He faced the minimum through eight innings, with his only blemish occurring in the bottom of the third on a leadoff single by Caleb Durbin, who was later wiped away after Snell picked him off. Snell has been fantastic through three postseason appearances, posting a 3-0 record with 28 strikeouts and two runs surrendered over 21.0 innings.