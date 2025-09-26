Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Scheduled for surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Stewart will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Stewart has been attempting to work his way back from shoulder inflammation since mid-August, but he'll now opt to go under the knife to address the issue and miss the postseason. It's currently unclear whether the 33-year-old reliever will be able to pitch by the start of spring training next year, but a recovery timeline may emerge following his procedure.
