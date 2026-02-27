Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that he's been encouraged by how Stewart (shoulder) has looked in bullpen sessions and believes the pitcher's absence could be brief, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Stewart has been brought along slowly this spring following a right shoulder debridement procedure he underwent last September. The reliever has already been ruled out for Opening Day, but it sounds like he could be back sometime in April. Stewart made only four appearances for the Dodgers last season before getting hurt, but he was superb for the Twins prior to being traded, posting a 2.38 ERA and 41:11 K:BB over 34 innings.