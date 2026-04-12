Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Approaching rehab stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (shoulder) has been facing hitters at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona and is getting close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, per MLB.com.
Stewart's recovery from right shoulder surgery seems to be progressing smoothly. When the righty reliever begins a rehab stint, it will be his first game action since he went through a brief rehab assignment last September. Stewart could join the big-league bullpen by the end of April if he doesn't have any setbacks.
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