Stewart (shoulder) has been facing hitters at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona and is getting close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, per MLB.com.

Stewart's recovery from right shoulder surgery seems to be progressing smoothly. When the righty reliever begins a rehab stint, it will be his first game action since he went through a brief rehab assignment last September. Stewart could join the big-league bullpen by the end of April if he doesn't have any setbacks.