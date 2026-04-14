Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Pitching in game Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (shoulder) is beginning a rehab assignment with Single-A Ontario on Tuesday.
Tuesday's action will be Stewart's first in a game since his short rehab assignment in September. Seemingly on pace in his recovery as of Tuesday, the right-hander may join the Dodgers' bullpen before the end of the month.
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