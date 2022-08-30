Martin earned a save with a scoreless outing against the Marlins on Monday. He struck out one batter in two-thirds of an inning.

The game went into an extra frame, and the Dodgers scored one run in the top of the 10th inning to take the lead. Craig Kimbrel -- who pitched a perfect ninth -- was brought back out for the bottom of the 10th, but he issued two walks to load the bases with one out. Martin was then summoned from the bullpen, and he struck out Garrett Cooper and then got Jacob Stallings to foul out to slam the door. Martin recently took a few days off due to arm issue, but he appears to be recovered since he pitched on both Sunday and Monday.