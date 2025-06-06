Dodgers' Chuckie Robinson: Sticks with Dodgers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Robinson cleared waivers and will now stick in the Dodgers' organization after being designated for assignment Tuesday. He's unlikely to find his way to the majors barring an injury, with Will Smith and Dalton Rushing atop the team's depth chart at catcher.
