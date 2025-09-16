default-cbs-image
The Dodgers optioned Robinson to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Robinson joined the big club Saturday following Will Smith's (hand) move to the IL, but the former's services are no longer needed now that Dalton Rushing (shin) is healthy. Robinson will likely finish the year at Triple-A, where he's slashed .261/.330/.368 with 46 RBI and 41 runs scored through 75 games.

