Atlanta claimed Robinson off waivers from the Dodgers on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Gwinnett's season came to an end Sunday, so unless Atlanta recalls him at some point during the final week of the campaign, Robinson will have to wait until 2026 to make his organizational debut. The 30-year-old catcher holds a career .131/.169/.192 slash line over 138 plate appearances in parts of three seasons in the majors across stops with the Reds, White Sox and Dodgers.