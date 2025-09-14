Dodgers' Chuckie Robinson: Summoned to Los Angeles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers recalled Robinson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Robinson's presence on the big-league roster is needed with Will Smith (hand) landing on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. Robinson has a career .364 OPS over 51 major-league games, so fantasy managers need not rush to the waiver wire to pick him up. He's slated to work as the Dodgers' backup catcher behind Ben Rortvedt until Dalton Rushing (lower leg) or Smith is ready to return.
