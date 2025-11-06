site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-chuckie-robinson-scrubbed-from-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Braves' Chuckie Robinson: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Atlanta outrighted Robinson to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
He'll have the opportunity to elect free agency if he wants. Robinson holds a career .131/.169/.192 slash line over 138 plate appearances in parts of three seasons in the majors.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 18 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read