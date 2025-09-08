The Dodgers optioned Robinson to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Robinson was called up by the Dodgers on Saturday to serve as an emergency catcher due to the absences of Will Smith (hand) and Dalton Rushing (shin). Even with Rushing on the 10-day IL and Smith day-to-day with his injury, the Dodgers needed to make room on the 28-man roster for a returning Max Muncy (oblique). Robinson will head back to Oklahoma City, where he has slashed .259/.344/.361 with four home runs and 28 RBI in 189 plate appearances.