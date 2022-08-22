Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Marlins.
Bellinger went yard in the second inning to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. He's sat out three of the last six games amid a slump, but he's hit a homer and a double across his last two contests, so he shouldn't be seeing much more than regular rest going if he can stay consistent. The 27-year-old outfielder has an unimpressive .206/.261/.404 slash line with 17 homers, 52 RBI, 56 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 108 games this year.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Remains out of lineup•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: On bench again, as expected•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sitting next two games out•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sits against lefty•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Pops two solo shots•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in Wednesday's lineup•