Dodgers' Corey Seager: Makes second rehab appearance
Seager (hamstring) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Sunday in his rehab game with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.
In the second game of his rehab assignment, Seager started at shortstop and played two innings in the field before he was removed as part of a planned defensive substitution. He'll likely log at least a few more innings in the field in the final game of his assignment this week before returning from the 10-day injured list when the Dodgers begin their second-half schedule Friday in Boston. Chris Taylor will be most in danger of losing out on regular work once Seager is formally reinstated.
