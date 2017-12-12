Dodgers' Corey Seager: Won't require elbow surgery
General manager Farhan Zaidi said Seager will not require offseason elbow surgery, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Seager dealt with a right elbow issue for the final two months of the 2017 season, with offseason surgery being floated around as a possibility. He's apparently doing better after taking a couple of months off, however, and is expected to continue resting in the offseason before reporting to spring training. The 23-year-old finished the season with a .295/.375/.479 triple-slash and 22 homers in 145 games despite dealing also dealing with ankle and back injuries. A healthy Seager should be poised for another big season.
