The Dodgers reinstated Rushing (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, with manager Dave Roberts indicating that the 25-year-old will work as a left-handed bench bat, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Rushing landed on the shelf with a UCL tear in his right elbow in early August and isn't expected to catch again this season, but the Dodgers are bringing him back to the active roster due to his lefty bat. Will Smith (neck), who was also activated off the injured list Tuesday, and Hunter Feduccia will handle the catching duties for Los Angeles.