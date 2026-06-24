Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Back in lineup Wednesday

Rushing (head) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

After he was removed prior to the third inning of Monday's 2-1 win after taking a foul tip to his catcher's mask, Rushing sat out Tuesday's 12-3 victory while the Dodgers put him through a second round of concussion testing. With Rushing exhibiting no symptoms of a concussion two days after his early exit, the Dodgers felt comfortable having him return behind the plate for the series finale Wednesday. Rushing should continue to serve as the Dodgers' top backstop until Will Smith (neck) is ready to come off the injured list.