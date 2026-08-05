Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Diagnosed with UCL tear

Rushing was diagnosed with a slight UCL tear in his right elbow Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Rushing landed on the injured list Monday with an elbow strain, and MRI results confirmed that the 25-year-old backstop suffered ligament damage. The Dodgers are still hopeful that he won't have to undergo season-ending surgery, but he'll still be shut down from all activity for at least a few weeks while he recovers. If Rushing were to play again this year, he would likely be limited to a hitting-only role. Will Smith (neck) is also set to remain on the injured list for another 3-to-4 weeks, so Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia will handle catching duties for the Dodgers going forward.