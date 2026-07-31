Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Launches three-run homer

Rushing went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday in a 6-2 win against the Mariners.

Rushing's three-run blast in the fourth inning gave the Dodgers all the scoring they needed to emerge with the victory. The second-year backstop endured an 0-for-19, 10-strikeout, nine-game stretch at the plate during a portion of July, but he's since turned things around, batting .375 with two homers and six RBI over his past seven contests. Rushing continues to work as Los Angeles' primary catcher, though Will Smith (neck) recently resumed baseball activities and could be back with the big club before the midpoint of August.