Rushing went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Rushing went deep off Logan Gilbert in the fifth inning to open the scoring. Since returning from a shin injury Sept. 16, Rushing has gone 5-for-19 (.263) over seven games while sharing the catching duties with Ben Rortvedt. Rushing is now slashing .200/.255/.314 with four homers, 24 RBI, 14 runs scored and four doubles over 52 big-league games this season. Rortvedt has been steady by hitting .244 in September, and as the more experienced catcher, he may continue to see a starting role in the postseason unless Will Smith (hand) is able to return.