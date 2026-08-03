Dodgers' Dalton Rushing: Sent to IL

The Dodgers placed Rushing on the 10-day injured list with a mild elbow strain, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rushing was scratched from Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox and will now be out for a longer period after landing on the IL. In Will Smith's (neck) absence, Rushing has received extended playing time, slashing .253/.335/.475 with 12 home runs and 36 RBI in 245 plate appearances. The Dodgers acquired Hunter Feduccia from the Rays on Monday to pair with Eliezer Alfonzo behind the plate for the time being.