May (elbow) will receive a PRP injection in an effort to avoid surgery, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
If all goes according to plan, this puts May in line to return within 4-to-6 weeks. A move to the 15-day injured list is inevitable, and his absence opens up the door for Gavin Stone to potentially rejoin the Dodgers' rotation from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
