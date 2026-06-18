Dodgers' Edgardo Henriquez: Getting more work in high leverage

Henriquez earned a hold against the Rays on Wednesday, allowing one hit in 1.1 scoreless innings of work.

Henriquez was summoned in the seventh inning, right after the Dodgers took a one-run lead. The right-hander allowed an infield single to open the frame, but that was quickly wiped out on a double play. After getting through the seventh, Henriquez remained in the game for one batter in the eighth and got Junior Caminero to ground out before departing. Henriquez picked up his fifth hold, all of which have come over his past 12 appearances. He's pitched to a 2.13 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB over 12.2 innings during that span.