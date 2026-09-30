General manager Brandon Gomes said Tuesday that Henriquez (back) is "trending really well" after throwing an encouraging round of live batting practice, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Henriquez ended the regular season on the injured list due to a low-grade back strain, but because the Dodgers have a bye during the wild-card round, he'll have time to heal before the team begins its postseason run. The 24-year-old righty still has a few boxes left to check off, but assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks during his remaining workouts, he'll likely be included in the Dodgers' NLDS roster.