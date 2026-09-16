Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Henriquez has a "low-grade" back strain and the team is "hopeful" the reliever will be back for the postseason, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Henriquez landed on the 15-day injured list Monday and will not be eligible to pitch again before the end of the regular season. However, he's managed to avoid a serious injury and could be ready to help the Dodgers once the playoffs roll around. The hard-throwing reliever has been dynamite out of the Dodgers' bullpen in 2026, posting a 2.85 ERA and 71:25 K:BB over 60 innings.