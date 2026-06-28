Dodgers' Edgardo Henriquez: Nabs first save

Henriquez walked one and struck out none in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Henriquez's high-leverage chances have been increasing lately. He's earned the opportunities by allowing just three runs with a 21:4 K:BB over his last 18.2 innings. Tanner Scott was utilized in the seventh and eighth innings to deal with the middle of the Padres' order, and Henriquez was able to get Fernando Tatis to ground into a game-ending double play after the lineup turned over. Through 32.2 innings this season, Henriquez has a 2.76 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB while adding five holds. While save chances probably won't become a regular thing for the right-hander, he's earned manager Dave Roberts' trust to handle late-inning situations.