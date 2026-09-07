Henriquez allowed no hits with two strikeouts and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Sunday versus the Nationals.

Closer Tanner Scott pitched three of the last four days, so it was Henriquez that got the call after Mookie Betts put the Dodgers up 7-5 with a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. It's the second save of the season for the right-hander, who has been a reliable bullpen option lately with just one run given up and a 23:2 K:BB in his past 15 appearances. Henriquez's previous save came on June 28, and he's unlikely to regularly be in the ninth-inning mix for manager Dave Roberts.