Henriquez struck out three in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

The flamethrowing right-hander kept things tidy with 12 pitches (nine strikes) to retire the side. The Dodgers' bullpen was a bit short for this game, with regular closer Tanner Scott not available after pitching the last two days, and Alex Vesia had already entered the game for the eighth inning. Henriquez has a save, five holds and two blown saves over 22 appearances this season and has maintained a 2.37 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB across 19 innings.