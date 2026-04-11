Diaz (1-0) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two over one inning, earning the win after taking a blown save versus the Rangers on Friday.

Diaz was sloppy in the ninth despite throwing 19 of 23 pitches for strikes. He allowed a two-run home run to Evan Carter and an RBI single to Ezequiel Duran, which tied the game. Max Muncy was the hero for the Dodgers, walking it off with a solo shot to give Diaz the win despite his poor showing. Over six innings this season, Diaz has allowed four runs with a 10:4 K:BB, but he's also converted four of five save chances. As long as outings like this don't become the norm, his role as closer is safe.