Dodgers' Edwin Diaz: Collects save in return

Diaz allowed one run on two hits over one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Mariners.

Diaz returned from an elbow surgery Wednesday, but he showed a little rust. He threw nine of 13 pitches for strikes and was able to lock down the save. The Dodgers clearly want Diaz to take the reins for closing duties, but they're not lacking in alternatives if he can't keep runs off the board. He's pitched to a 10.29 ERA and 10:5 K:BB through seven innings while converting five of six saves this season. If the Dodgers manage Diaz's workload, Tanner Scott and Alex Vesia would be the top options to see some ancillary save chances -- both pitched Wednesday in setup roles.