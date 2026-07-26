Dodgers' Edwin Diaz: On track to return Wednesday

The Dodgers plan to activate Diaz (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Diaz landed on the IL on April 20 and underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow just a couple of days later. After a lengthy layoff, the veteran right-hander looks just about ready to rejoin the Dodgers while he's turned in a productive rehab assignment thus far. He'll make a final appearance Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City after pitching to a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB in five innings over his first six minor-league outings. Diaz should eventually reclaim the Dodgers' closer role from Tanner Scott, though the former could be eased back into the mix with a couple lower-leverage appearances upon his activation.