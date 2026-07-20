Dodgers' Edwin Diaz: Return this weekend not ruled out

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Monday did not rule out Diaz (elbow) being activated from the 60-day injured list during this weekend's series against the Mets, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Diaz underwent surgery in late April to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. He's made four rehab appearances, facing just one over the minimum while logging a 7:1 K:BB over four innings. Diaz has not yet appearance in back-to-back games on his rehab assignment, and the Dodgers likely want him to check that box before he's reinstated. The 32-year-old Diaz is a safe bet to get his closer job back, but the Dodgers could have him make a lower-leverage appearance or two first.