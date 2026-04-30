Diaz said Monday that he's feeling "really good" following right elbow surgery and expressed confidence that he will be back to full strength in the second half of the season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Diaz also explained that he's dealt with loose bodies in his elbow throughout most of his professional career but hadn't been affected by them until this season. The veteran closer underwent surgery to remove those loose bodies April 22 and stated Monday that he is "really surprised" that movement in his arm is "really good" so soon after the procedure. Diaz followed by saying he's "100 percent" confident that he'll be back at peak form in the second half of the campaign and shared that he wants to return to action "as soon as possible," though that isn't likely to happen until some time after the All-Star break.