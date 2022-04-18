Manager Dave Roberts said he expects to include Rios in the lineup at designated hitter in the Dodgers' series opener Monday versus Atlanta, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Roberts didn't specify which member of the Dodgers' star-studded everyday lineup will be sitting Monday, but Max Muncy and Justin Turner have primarily rotated between DH and third base this season, making one of the two the logical candidate to sit. Rios has picked up two starts at DH to date, going 2-for-8 with a run.