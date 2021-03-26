site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-edwin-rios-dealing-with-hamstring-tightness | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Dealing with hamstring tightness
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rios has been dealing with mild hamstring tightness for the last several days, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Rios hasn't appeared in a Cactus League game since March 19. However, he's progressed to running and is expected to play in the team's exhibition contest Friday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
CBS Interactive staff
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 11 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read