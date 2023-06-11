The Dodgers promoted Sheehan from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Josh Thomas of DodgersDigest.com reports.

The hard-throwing right-hander has emerged as the top pitching prospect in the Los Angeles system this season and will be rewarded with a move to the top rung of the minors after he submitted a 1.86 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 88:23 K:BB across 53.1 innings in the Texas League. The 23-year-old complements his upper-90s fastball with a plus changeup and a slider that flashes as a plus pitch, giving him the sort of repertoire that could give him a chance at becoming a high-end starter in the big leagues if he can keep his walks in check. Though a promotion to the majors didn't seem to be in the cards for Sheehan at the onset of the 2023 season, the myriad injuries to the Dodgers rotation along with his own dominant start to the campaign suddenly make him a name to at least monitor in redraft leagues, if not stash on a roster.