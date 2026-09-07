The Dodgers recalled Sheehan from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

Sheehan will start Monday's game against the Reds, which will be his first start in the big leagues since early August. The right-hander has been on a roll of late at Oklahoma City, permitting just one earned run with a 16:4 K:BB over his last two starts covering 11.2 innings. It's possible Sheehan will receive additional starts this month if things go well. He's logged a disappointing 5.29 ERA in 20 starts with the big club in 2026.