Sheehan didn't factor into the decision Friday, getting the start but working only one inning in a 3-2 victory over the Mariners. He gave up one unearned run on one hit while striking out three.

The Dodgers will shift the 25-year-old right-hander to the bullpen in the playoffs, and Sheehan looked like he will have no issues adapting to the role, topping out at 97.6 mph with his fastball as he struck out the side around a single, a wild pitch and an error. If this was Sheehan's final appearance of the regular season, he'll put 2025 in the books with a 2.82 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 89:22 K:BB through 73.1 innings, and he could have a prominent spot in the Dodgers' 2026 rotation plans.