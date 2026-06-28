Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Bounces back for fourth win

Sheehan (4-5) allowed one run on two hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five over five innings to earn the win over the Padres on Sunday.

Sheehan put together a decent performance, throwing 55 of 84 pitches for strikes to snap his four-game losing streak and six-game winless stretch. He had fallen short of the five-inning mark in two of his previous three outings. While Sunday's outing was better, he still has a shaky 5.08 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 81:22 K:BB across 72.2 innings over 15 starts this season. Sheehan's next start is projected to be at home in a rematch with the Padres.