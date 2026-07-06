Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Charged with sixth loss

Sheehan (4-6) took the loss Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Padres. He struck out five.

The right-hander was mostly effective, holding the Padres to just one run, though after throwing 96 pitches (60 strikes) and surrendering a one-out double to Fernando Tatis, the Dodgers opted to pull Sheehan in the fifth inning. While the 26-year-old didn't provide significant length and was charged with the loss, his game-high 15 whiffs and ability to keep the ball in the yard were encouraging in what has been a disappointing campaign. Sheehan will take a 4.91 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 86:25 K:BB across 77 innings (16 starts) into his next start, tentatively scheduled for next Sunday against the Diamondbacks.